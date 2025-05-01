A vitamin B3 (niacin) deficiency may cause _________, while a vitamin B12 (cobalamin) deficiency may cause __________.
Who is most likely to develop a deficiency in multiple B vitamins?
Ed, who follows an "all-natural" diet consisting only of raw fruits & vegetables, meat, dairy, seafood, & rice.
Trina, who eats a mostly well-balanced diet but sometimes snacks on candy & processed junk food.
Oliver, an extremely picky eater who mostly just eats plain pasta, chicken nuggets, carrots, & soda.
Devin, who is a vegan but diversifies his diet, eating plenty of nuts, seeds, whole grains, & leafy greens.
Which of the following vitamins are most likely to build up to the point of toxicity with excessive intake?
There are 4 different fat-soluble vitamins and ____ different water-soluble vitamins in total. While excess fat-soluble vitamins can be stored in the body, excess water-soluble vitamins are mostly _______.
Why is it difficult to isolate the symptoms of deficiency of one of the B vitamins?
Maria is pregnant and her doctor has recommended she takes a folic acid supplement. Why?
Vitamins _________ are both antioxidants that neutralize harmful free radicals.