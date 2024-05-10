6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
Problem 4.82b
A 6750-kg helicopter accelerates upward at 0.80m/s² while lifting a 1080-kg frame at a construction site, Fig. 4–66. <IMAGE>
(b) What is the tension in the cable (ignore its mass) which connects the frame to the helicopter?
