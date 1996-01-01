6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
Problem 5.76 a
(III) An object moving vertically has v→ =v₀ → at t = 0 . Determine a formula for its velocity as a function of time assuming a resistive force F = -bv as well as gravity for two cases:
(a) v₀→ is downward
