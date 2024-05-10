(II) As shown in Fig. 4–48, five balls (masses 2.00, 2.05, 2.10, 2.15, 2.20 kg) hang from a crossbar. Each mass is supported by '5-lb test' fishing line which will break when its tension force exceeds 22.2 N (5.00lb) . When this device is placed in an elevator, which accelerates upward, only the lines attached to the 2.05 and 2.00 kg masses do not break. Within what range is the elevator's acceleration?

<IMAGE>