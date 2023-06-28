A cheetah spots a Thomson's gazelle, its preferred prey, and leaps into action, quickly accelerating to its top speed of 30 m/s, the highest of any land animal. However, a cheetah can maintain this extreme speed for only 15 s before having to let up. The cheetah is 170 m from the gazelle as it reaches top speed, and the gazelle sees the cheetah at just this instant. With negligible reaction time, the gazelle heads directly away from the cheetah, accelerating at 4.6 m/s² for 5.0 s, then running at constant speed. Does the gazelle escape? If so, by what distance is the gazelle in front when the cheetah gives up?
Verified Solution
14m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solving "Catch Up"or "Overtake"Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford