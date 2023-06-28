You are 9.0 m from the door of your bus, behind the bus, when it pulls away with an acceleration of 1.0 m/s². You instantly start running toward the still-open door at 4.5 m/s.
b. What is the maximum time you can wait before starting to run and still catch the bus?
Verified Solution
16m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solving "Catch Up"or "Overtake"Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford