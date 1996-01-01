At the instant the traffic light turns green, a car that has been waiting at an intersection starts ahead with a constant acceleration of 2.80 m/s2. At the same instant a truck, traveling with a constant speed of 20.0 m/s, overtakes and passes the car. (b) How fast is the car traveling when it overtakes the truck?
