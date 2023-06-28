Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsCatch/Overtake Problems
17: minutes
Problem 2f
Textbook Question

A rubber ball is shot straight up from the ground with speed v₀. Simultaneously, a second rubber ball at height h directly above the first ball is dropped from rest. b. What is the maximum value of h for which a collision occurs before the first ball falls back to the ground?

Verified Solution
clock
17m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
9:04m

Watch next

Master Solving "Catch Up"or "Overtake"Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:38
Kinematics Part 1: Horizontal Motion
Professor Dave Explains
251
03:37
guided solution to solving physics chase problem
STEM Space
583
07:48
Physics, Kinematics (6 of 7) 1 D Horizontal Motion, Solve for Time, No. 1
Step by Step Science
133
09:04
Solving "Catch Up"or "Overtake"Problems
Patrick Ford
2656
13
1
04:50
Physics, Kinematic (5 of 7) 1 D Horizontal Motion, Solve for Distance, No. 2
Step by Step Science
225
07:56
Superman & the Watermelon
Patrick Ford
700
5
1
06:05
Tricky Acceleration Equations Sample Problem Can Superman Catch Up With a Bullet
Physicshelp Canada
164
06:09
Catch up problem physics motion area of study
StephensKangury
216
05:13
Motion 5 : Catch Up Questions
MisterJern
166
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.