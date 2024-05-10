24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
Problem 21.9
(II) What is the total charge of all the electrons in a 12-kg bar of gold? What is the net charge of the bar? (Gold has 79 electrons per atom and an atomic mass of 197 u.)
