24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
Problem 21.18
(II) A large electroscope is made with “leaves” that are 66-cm-long wires with tiny 21-g spheres at the ends. When charged, nearly all the charge resides on the spheres. If the wires each make a 26° angle with the vertical (Fig. 21–58), what total charge Q must have been applied to the electroscope? Ignore the mass of the wires.
<IMAGE>
