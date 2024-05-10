24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
Problem 21.69
Estimate the net force between the CO group and the HN group shown in Fig. 21–72. The C and O have charges ± 0.40 e , and the H and N have charges ±0.20e , where e = 1.6 x 10⁻¹⁹ C. [Hint: Do not include the “internal” forces between C and O, or between H and N.]
