24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
Problem 21.19
(II) A charge Q is transferred from an initially uncharged plastic ball to an identical ball 21 cm away. The force of attraction is then 17 mN. How many electrons were transferred from one ball to the other?
