34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
Problem 33c
A double-slit interference pattern is created by two narrow slits spaced 0.25 mm apart. The distance between the first and the fifth minimum on a screen 60 cm behind the slits is 5.5 mm. What is the wavelength (in nm) of the light used in this experiment?
