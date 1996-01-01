34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
Problem 33d
Two vertical, high-frequency radio antennas are 20 m apart. 2.0 km away, in a plane parallel to the plane of the antennas, 'bright' spots of radio intensity are spaced 5.0 m apart, separated by spots with almost no radio intensity. What is the radio frequency?
