3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
Problem
The figure shows vectors
A
⇀
and
B
⇀
. What are the x and y components of
A
⇀
?
A
A
x
=
−
0.52
m
,
A
y
=
1.9
m
B
A
x
=
0.82
m
,
A
y
=
−
1.9
m
C
A
x
=
0.82
m
,
A
y
=
1.9
m
D
A
x
=
−
0.82
m
,
A
y
=
−
1.9
m
E
A
x
=
0.52
m
,
A
y
=
1.9
m
