(II) Two vectors, V₁ (→ above V₁) and V₂ (→ above V₂) , add to a resultant Vᵣ (→ above Vᵣ) = V₁ (→ above V₁) + V₂ (→ above V₂). Describe V₁ (→ above V₁) and V₂ (→ above V₂) if





(b) V²ᵣ = V²₁ + V²₂,