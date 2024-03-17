3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
2:26 minutes
Problem 3.17b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Two vectors, V₁ (→ above V₁) and V₂ (→ above V₂) , add to a resultant Vᵣ (→ above Vᵣ) = V₁ (→ above V₁) + V₂ (→ above V₂). Describe V₁ (→ above V₁) and V₂ (→ above V₂) if
(b) V²ᵣ = V²₁ + V²₂,
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos