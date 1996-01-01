Vector Composition & Decomposition Practice Problems
A trolley loaded with water bottles is pushed up an incline, making an angle of 15.0° above the horizontal. The force applied has a magnitude of 120 N and makes an angle of 15.0° counterclockwise with respect to the incline. Calculate the Fx (horizontal) and Fy (vertical) components of the applied force.
A ski jumper has an acceleration of magnitude 8.00 m/s2 just before he leaves the ramp. The ramp makes an angle of 18.0° counterclockwise with respect to the horizontal. Calculate the ax and ay components of the skier's acceleration before he leaves the ramp.
A box is dragged on a ramp with a force of 8.0 N parallel to the surface. The ramp makes an angle θ above the horizontal. The horizontal component of the force vector is 6.0 N. Calculate the vertical component of the force vector.
A car has a position vector of 3.0 m with a direction of 45° clockwise from the north. Determine the components of the position vector along the x and y axes in the normal and tilted coordinate systems shown below.
Determine the components of the force F (25.0 N, north) along the x and y axes of the tilted coordinate system shown below.
Use the following component pairs to determine the magnitude and direction of vector given by: (a) Mx = 4.3 mm, My = -8.6 mm (b) NX = -4.5 m, Ny = -8.7 m
You are provided with two vectors D and E. Vector D lies in the first quadrant, with a length of 4.20 cm and 40.0 degrees above the x-axis. Vector E lies in the fourth quadrant, with a length of 2.40 cm and 40.0 degrees below the x-axis. Find the magnitude and direction of D - E using components.
Sketch the acceleration vector (a) and calculate the ax and ay components of a chart pulled by a horse and accelerating at 2.00 m/s2, 35.0° clockwise from the positive x-axis.
Using a convention where θ is a counterclockwise angle measured from the +x-axis to a vector M, determine the angle θ for a vector with the following components: (a) Mx = 3.00 m, My = -1.00 m; b) Nx = -5.00 m, Ny = -3.00 m.