(III) You are given a vector in the xy plane that has a magnitude of 95.0 units and a y component of ― 60.0 units. (a) What are the two possibilities for its 𝓍 component? (b) Assuming the 𝓍 component is known to be positive, specify the vector which, if you add it to the original one, would give a resultant vector that is 80.0 units long and points entirely in the ― 𝓍 direction.