(II) A coin is placed 10.5 cm from the axis of a rotating turntable of variable speed. When the speed of the turntable is slowly increased, the coin remains fixed on the turntable until a rate of 38.0 rpm (revolutions per minute) is reached, at which point the coin slides off. What is the coefficient of static friction between the coin and the turntable?
