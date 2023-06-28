The earth's radius is about 4000 miles. Kampala, the capital of Uganda, and Singapore are both nearly on the equator. The distance between them is 5000 miles. The flight from Kampala to Singapore takes 9.0 hours. What is the plane's angular velocity with respect to the earth's surface? Give your answer in degrees/h.
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Circular Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford