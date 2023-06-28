Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics8. Centripetal Forces & GravitationUniform Circular Motion
5:26 minutes
Problem 4e
Textbook Question

The earth's radius is about 4000 miles. Kampala, the capital of Uganda, and Singapore are both nearly on the equator. The distance between them is 5000 miles. The flight from Kampala to Singapore takes 9.0 hours. What is the plane's angular velocity with respect to the earth's surface? Give your answer in degrees/h.

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
3:48m

Watch next

Master Intro to Circular Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
08:58
Anderson Video - Uniform Circular Motion
Professor Anderson
275
02:00
Relating linear and angular speed in physics.
Zak's Lab
159
03:48
Intro to Circular Motion
Patrick Ford
1436
22
03:07
Obtaining an expression for angular velocity and a formula for angle as a function of time.
Zak's Lab
215
01:50
Circular Orbit of the Moon
Patrick Ford
788
13
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.