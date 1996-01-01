8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
Problem 4f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Peregrine falcons are known for their maneuvering ability. In a tight circular turn, a falcon can attain a centripetal acceleration 1.5 times the free-fall acceleration. What is the radius of the turn if the falcon is flying at 25 m/s?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Circular Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos