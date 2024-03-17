8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
Problem 5.55
(II) A bug walks outward from the center of a turntable that is rotating at 65 rpm. If the coefficient of static friction between the bug and the turntable is 0.42, how far out from the center does the bug get before it starts to slip on the turntable? What happens to the bug after it moves farther out past that point?
