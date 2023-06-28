Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Energy Types
10:35 minutes
Problem 10b
Textbook Question
A particle moves from A to D in FIGURE EX10.36 while experiencing force F = (6i + 8j) N. How much work does the force do if the particle follows path. (b) ACD. Is this a conservative force? Explain.
Verified Solution
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
3:26m
Watch next
Master
Intro to Energy Types
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
10:14
Anderson Video - Energy
Professor Anderson
106
03:26
Intro to Energy Types
Patrick Ford
887
9
03:22
Physics - Energy - Types of Energy
expertmathstutor
164
04:49
Kinetic Energy and Potential Energy
Professor Dave Explains
143
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.