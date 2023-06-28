Skip to main content
Physics10. Conservation of Energy
Problem 10b
A particle moves from A to D in FIGURE EX10.36 while experiencing force F = (6i + 8j) N. How much work does the force do if the particle follows path. (b) ACD. Is this a conservative force? Explain.

