A 100 g particle experiences the one-dimensional, conservative force Fx shown in FIGURE P10.60.
a. Let the zero of potential energy be at x=0 m . What is the potential energy at x=1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0 m?
Hint: Use the definition of potential energy and the geometric interpretation of work.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Energy Types with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford