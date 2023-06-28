Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics10. Conservation of EnergyIntro to Energy Types
3:58 minutes
Problem 10a
Textbook Question

A 100 g particle experiences the one-dimensional, conservative force Fx shown in FIGURE P10.60. a. Let the zero of potential energy be at x=0 m . What is the potential energy at x=1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0 m? Hint: Use the definition of potential energy and the geometric interpretation of work.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
3:26m

Watch next

Master Intro to Energy Types with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
10:14
Anderson Video - Energy
Professor Anderson
106
03:26
Intro to Energy Types
Patrick Ford
887
9
03:22
Physics - Energy - Types of Energy
expertmathstutor
164
04:49
Kinetic Energy and Potential Energy
Professor Dave Explains
143
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.