Problem 8.96c
(a) Suppose we have three masses, m₁ , m₂ and m₃,that initially are extremely (≈ infinitely) far apart from each other. The work needed to bring them to the positions shown in Fig. 8–50 is
W = - G ((m₁m₂/ r₁₂) + (m₁m₃/r₁₃) + (m₂m₃/r₂₃)) .
(c) Is W equal to the binding energy of the system—that is, is W equal to the energy required to separate the components by an infinite distance? Explain.
<IMAGE>
