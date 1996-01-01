Multiple Choice

A beam 200 kg in mass and 4 m in length is held against a vertical wall by a hinge on the wall and a light horizontal cable, as shown. The beam makes 53° with the wall. At the end of the beam, a second light cable holds a 100 kg object. Calculate the angle that the Net Force of the hinge makes with the horizontal (use +/– for above/below +x axis, and use g=10 m/s2.)