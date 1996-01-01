Skip to main content
Physics15. Rotational EquilibriumBeam / Shelf Against a Wall
Multiple Choice

A beam 200 kg in mass and 6 m in length is held horizontally against a wall by a hinge on the wall and a light rod underneath it, as shown. The rod makes an angle of 30° with the wall and connects with the beam 1 m from its right edge. Calculate the angle that the Net Force of the hinge makes with the horizontal (use +/– for above/below +x axis, and use g=10 m/s2.)

