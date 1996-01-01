27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
Problem 26f
The 10.00-V battery in Fig. E26.28 is removed from the circuit and reinserted with the opposite polarity, so that its positive terminal is now next to point a. The rest of the circuit is as shown in the figure. Find (a) the current in each branch.
