Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Five wires intersect at a point. Wires A, B, and C carry currents 3.0 A into the point, 1.0 A out of the point, and 4.5 A into the point, respectively. What can you say about the remaining two wires, D and E?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.