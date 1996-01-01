Physics
27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
Problem
Which of the following statements is correct?
A
Ammeters and voltmeters should always be connected to a circuit in
parallel
with the element being measured.
B
Ammeters and voltmeters should always be connected to a circuit in
series
with the element being measured.
C
Ammeters should always be connected in parallel with other elements; voltmeters should be connected in series.
D
Ammeters and voltmeters can be wired however you like, without substantially changing the circuit.
E
Ammeters should always be connected in series with other elements; voltmeters should be connected in parallel.
