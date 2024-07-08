Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field The electric field is a vector field that represents the force exerted by an electric charge on other charges in its vicinity. It is defined as the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. The direction of the electric field is away from positive charges and towards negative charges, and its strength diminishes with distance from the charge. Recommended video: Guided course 03:16 03:16 Intro to Electric Fields

Linear Charge Density Linear charge density (λ) is defined as the amount of electric charge per unit length along a line, typically measured in coulombs per meter (C/m). In this problem, the charge density is nonuniform, given by λ = a|y|, indicating that the charge density varies with the position along the y-axis. This variation affects the calculation of the electric field at a point in space. Recommended video: Guided course 8:13 8:13 Intro to Density