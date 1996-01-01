Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A 100kg rock is in space, far from any planets, stars or black holes. It is moving in a straight line at a constant 10,000m/s relative to our sun. What total force is required to keep it moving that fast?

