Problem

An elevator is going up at a constant speed in a very tall building. Assume the only forces acting on the elevator are a downward weight force and the force of a cable pulling the elevator up. Ignore air resistance and friction. How does the magnitude of the weight force compare to the magnitude of the force of the cable?

