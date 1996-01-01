Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
An elevator is going up at a constant speed in a very tall building. Assume the only forces acting on the elevator are a downward weight force and the force of a cable pulling the elevator up. Ignore air resistance and friction.
How does the magnitude of the weight force compare to the magnitude of the force of the cable?
A
The force of the cable is greater than the weight.
B
The force of the cable is less than the weight.
C
There is not enough information to answer this question.