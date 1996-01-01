Physics
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
Problem
A
10
N
horizontal force is applied to a
10
kg
box causing it to speed up. The force of kinetic friction is
5
N
. Which choice best describes the subsequent motion of the box?
A
The box will accelerate for a time, eventually reaching a large constant speed.
B
The box will eventually come to rest.
C
The box will move at a constant speed.
D
The box will continue to accelerate.
