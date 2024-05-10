26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel
Problem 24.3
(II) A 0.50-μF and a 0.80-μF capacitor are connected in series to a 9.0-V battery. Calculate
(a) the potential difference across each capacitor and
(b) the charge on each.
(c) Repeat parts (a) and (b) assuming the two capacitors are in parallel.
