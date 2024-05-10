16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Problem 11.13a
"(II) A 4.2-m-diameter merry-go-round is rotating freely with an angular velocity of 0.80 rad/s. Its total moment of inertia is 1630 kg·m². Four people standing on the ground, each of mass 65 kg, suddenly step onto the edge of the merry-go-round.
(a) What is the angular velocity of the merry-go-round now?"
