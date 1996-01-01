Multiple Choice

A 200 kg disc 2 m in radius spins around a perpendicular axis through its center, with a person on it, at 3 rad/s counter-clockwise. The person has mass 70 kg, is at rest (relative to the disc, that is, spins with it) at the disc's edge, and can be treated as a point mass. If the person jumps tangentially out of the disc with 10 m/s (relative to the floor), as shown by the red arrow, what new angular speed will the disc have as a result? If the person steps out into ice with negligible speed of his/her own, what speed would it have upon exiting?