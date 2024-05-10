A small 10.0-g bug stands at one end of a thin uniform bar that is initially at rest on a smooth horizontal table. The other end of the bar pivots about a nail driven into the table and can rotate freely, without friction. The bar has mass 50.0 g and is 100 cm in length. The bug jumps off in the horizontal direction, perpendicular to the bar, with a speed of 20.0 cm/s relative to the table. (a) What is the angular speed of the bar just after the frisky insect leaps?