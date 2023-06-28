Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
Next problem
6:24 minutes
Problem 8g
Textbook Question
The normal force equals the magnitude of the gravitational force as a roller-coaster car crosses the top of a 40-m-diameter loop-the-loop. What is the car's speed at the top?
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
7:25m
Watch next
Master
Vertical Centripetal Forces
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
11:03
Anderson Video - Roller Coaster Loop the Loop
Professor Anderson
165
05:52
Anderson Video - Forces on a Ball Attached to a String
Professor Anderson
111
05:11
Normal force during a dip in the road.
Zak's Lab
197
07:25
Vertical Centripetal Forces
Patrick Ford
847
8
4
07:40
Computing normal force for a roller coaster rider at the top and bottom of a loop.
Zak's Lab
193
06:11
Centripetal Force Sample Problem Using Free Body Diagrams and a Ferris Wheel
Physicshelp Canada
180
05:41
Centripetal Force & Acceleration Physics Lesson Part 3 Dynamics for High School
Physicshelp Canada
89
06:54
Centripetal Force & Acceleration Physics Lesson Part 2 Dynamics
Physicshelp Canada
142
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.