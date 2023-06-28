Skip to main content
Physics8. Centripetal Forces & GravitationVertical Centripetal Forces
Problem 8d
A heavy ball with a weight of 100 N (m = 10.2 kg) is hung from the ceiling of a lecture hall on a 4.5-m-long rope. The ball is pulled to one side and released to swing as a pendulum, reaching a speed of 5.5 m/s as it passes through the lowest point. What is the tension in the rope at that point?

