In an amusement park ride called The Roundup, passengers stand inside a 16-m-diameter rotating ring. After the ring has acquired sufficient speed, it tilts into a vertical plane, as shown in
FIGURE P8.51. b. What is the longest rotation period of the wheel that will prevent the riders from falling off at the top?
Verified Solution
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Vertical Centripetal Forces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford