8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
7:42 minutes
Problem 6.73b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A Ferris wheel (Fig. 6–35), 22.0 m in diameter, rotates once every 12.5 s. What is the ratio of a person’s apparent weight to her real weight at
(b) the bottom? <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos