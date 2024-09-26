Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Law of Thermodynamics The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In thermodynamic processes, this principle is often expressed as ΔU = Q - W, where ΔU is the change in internal energy, Q is the heat added to the system, and W is the work done by the system. This law is fundamental for analyzing energy transfers in thermodynamic systems. Recommended video: Guided course 08:04 08:04 The First Law of Thermodynamics

Heat Transfer (Q) Heat transfer, denoted as Q, refers to the energy exchanged between a system and its surroundings due to a temperature difference. In the context of the question, 85 J of heat leaves the system, indicating that the system is losing energy. Understanding how heat transfer affects the internal energy of a gas is crucial for solving thermodynamic problems. Recommended video: Guided course 05:14 05:14 Overview of Heat Transfer