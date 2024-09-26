Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Law of Thermodynamics The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. It is often expressed as ΔU = Q - W, where ΔU is the change in internal energy, Q is the heat added to the system, and W is the work done by the system. This principle is essential for analyzing energy transfers in thermodynamic processes.

Internal Energy Internal energy is the total energy contained within a system, including kinetic and potential energies of the particles. Changes in internal energy (ΔU) occur due to heat transfer (Q) and work done (W) on or by the system. Understanding how internal energy changes during a process is crucial for solving thermodynamic problems.