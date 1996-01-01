34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
Problem 33f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Light of wavelength 600 nm passes though two slits separated by 0.20 mm and is observed on a screen 1.0 m behind the slits. The location of the central maximum is marked on the screen and labeled y=0. b. A very thin piece of glass is then placed in one slit. Because light travels slower in glass than in air, the wave passing through the glass is delayed by 5.0×10^−16 s in comparison to the wave going through the other slit. What fraction of the period of the light wave is this delay?
