34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
A double-slit experiment is set up using a helium-neon laser (λ=633 nm). Then a very thin piece of glass (n=1.50) is placed over one of the slits. Afterward, the central point on the screen is occupied by what had been the m=10 dark fringe. How thick is the glass?
