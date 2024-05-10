28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
(I) Alpha particles (charge q = +2e, mass m = 6.6 x 10⁻²⁷ kg) move at 2.2 x 10⁶ m/s . What magnetic field strength would be required to bend them into a circular path of radius r = 0.14 m?
