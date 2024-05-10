28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
(II) An electron moves with velocity v (→ above v) = (6.0 î ― 7.0 ĵ) x 10⁴ m/s in a magnetic field B (→ above B) = (―0.80 î + 0.60 ĵ) T . Determine the magnitude and direction of the force on the electron.
