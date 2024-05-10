28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Problem 27.84
Muons ( mass = 207 times the electron mass, same charge ― e ) are accelerated horizontally by 65 kV. They then pass through a uniform magnetic field B for a distance of 3.8 cm, which deflects them upward so they reach a detector 22 cm away, 11 cm above their original direction. Estimate the value of B.
