(III) A 3.40-g bullet moves with a speed of 155 m/s perpendicular to the Earth’s magnetic field of 5.00 x 10⁻⁵ T . If the bullet possesses a net charge of 18.5 x 10⁻⁹ C , by what distance will it be deflected from its path due to the Earth’s magnetic field after it has traveled 1.25 km?