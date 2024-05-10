28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
Problem 27.35
(III) A 3.40-g bullet moves with a speed of 155 m/s perpendicular to the Earth’s magnetic field of 5.00 x 10⁻⁵ T . If the bullet possesses a net charge of 18.5 x 10⁻⁹ C , by what distance will it be deflected from its path due to the Earth’s magnetic field after it has traveled 1.25 km?
